Two familiar faces return to Coors Field
A pair of veteran relievers make their return to Coors Field Monday night.
By Andrew Dill
It has been an underwhelming season to say the least for the Colorado Rockies. However, they’ve actually started making some moves at the deadline, which has lead to a youth movement.
A big step forward.
Returning to Coors Field Monday night for a three-game series is relief pitchers Pierce Johnson and Brad Hand. Both were dealt just before the deadline in separate deals.
Johnson, 32, signed a one-year deal with Colorado in the offseason. The right-handed reliever earned a closing role with the club at one point, converting on 13 saves. However, the veteran gave up 26 runs on 47 hits, leading to a balmy 6.00 ERA in 43 appearances.
Johnson was traded on Jul. 24 for right-hander Tanner Gordon and right-hander Victor Vodnik (Rockies No. 24 prospect).
The change of scenery has certainly helped Johnson. Since joining the Braves, Johnson is 1-1 with a 0.69 ERA. Pierce has given up just two runs (one earned) over 13.0 innings while punching out 17.
Hand, 33, signed a one-year deal with Colorado in the offseason and appeared in 40 games with the club. The southpaw logged 35.2 innings, giving up 24 runs on 45 hits while striking out 46.
The left-handed specialist was dealt on Aug. 1 in exchange for right-handed pitcher Alec Barger.
Hand has struggled since joining Atlanta. The veteran reliever has given up six runs on 10 hits over eight innings pitched.