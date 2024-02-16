Top Rockies Prospects of 2024: No. 6 Robert Calaz
One of a few prospects with an incredible ceiling, the former top international prospect might have the highest overall ceiling, checking in at No. 6.
By Tanner Vogt
The Rockies have a plethora of talented outfielders in the system. They have done a really good job in targeting high-upside outfielders that have done pretty well in their time in the minor leagues. They have found guys like Benny Montgomery, Zac Veen and Jordan Beck through the MLB draft along with an international free agent that has popped in Yanquiel Fernandez. While all of those outfielders have a very high upside, there may not be a prospect more legit, superstar potential than Robert Calaz.
Robert Calaz has legit, MLB Superstar potential, earning him the No. 7 spot in our 2024 MLB prospect rankings
In a very talented 2023 international free agent signing group, the Rockies made Robert Calaz the prize of the class, signing him to a $1.7 million signing bonus. He was the number 24th overall ranked prospect in the 2023 international draft, but it seemed low considering the write up that MLB Pipeline had for Calaz.
"Imagine a power-hitting center fielder roaming the outfield for your favorite big league team. The young and physical Calaz, who has tons of projection, has a chance to be that kind of player in the future. Specifically, the teen has the potential to have plus raw power and be a plus runner if he continues to develop at a normal pace. The hit tool is still developing, but that’s normal for a prospect his age. He’s still putting all of his abilities together, which is also normal. There’s just no denying his upside and overall potential."- MLB Pipeline
Calaz wasted no time proving that he has the potential to be a superstar in the league. As a 17-year-old in the Dominical Summer League, Calaz slashed .325/.423/.561 in 43 games with six stolen bases. Perhaps the most impressive part was his power output; while many young players don't see their in-game power develop until their 20's, Calaz hit seven home runs in just 157 at-bats (that's nearly a 30 home runs pace over 162 games, as just a 17-year-old). Calaz also showed an advanced approach at the plate with a 22.75% strikeout rate and a 11.64% walk rate.
Calaz should make his stateside debut this year and will look to make his way up to Single-A Fresno, which is an aggressive assignment for just an 18-year-old, but he is just that good. This will test his approach to see if he can maintain the walk and strikeout rates; there is no doubt he has the bat speed and exit velocities (as Lindsay Crosby talked about in the video above), but an assignment to Fresno could test his power and approach against better competition. He has the ability to stick in centerfield, but could be an above average corner outfielder defensively, but don't get it twisted, Calaz has "face of the game" type potential and his calling card is his bat.
