Top Rockies Prospects of 2024: No. 5 Jordan Beck
The former Tennessee Volunteer standout comes in at No. 5 on our top prospects of 2024.
By Tanner Vogt
This is probably the fourth or fifth time I have said this, but the Rockies have targeted and developed young and athletic outfielders. This skillset and position make up a decent chunk of the top 15 prospects, but Beck is perhaps the best prospect of them all. With legit middle of the order potential, a solid and developing hit tool with above average corner defense, we could be looking at a perennial all-star.
Jordan Beck's all-around talent earns him the No. 5 spot in this years top prospect ranks, but his developing offense could send him skyrocketing up lists
Beck was one of the better power bats coming out of the University of Tennessee, where he hit 33 home runs in his sophomore and junior years. He had legit power potential and Pipeline gave him a 55-grade power, but it wasn't just power that saw him shoot up draft boards that year. He was a really solid defender and had surprising speed considering his size (6'3 and 225 lbs.). Pipeline went so far as to give him a 55-grade run, 60-grade arm, and 55-grade field, all above average or better numbers. The Rockies had to be ecstatic nabbing him with the 38th overall pick in the 2022 draft (which might go down as one of the best drafts in Rockies history).
Beck has wasted no time showing that his hit tool was rapidly improving. In his debut season he played 26 games, slashing .296/.431/.477 with more walks (21) than strikeouts (20). He followed it up with one of the more impressive seasons from a Rockies prospect by slashing .271/.364/.503 making his way up to Double-A Hartford. He flexed his power speed combination by hitting 25 home runs and 20 stolen bases. The advanced level of competition showed that there is still some work that needs to be done, as he struck out 25.18% of the time (which is completely manageable for a potential 30 home run guy). He did show a good ability to draw the walk, however, with a 12.94% walk rate.
Beck got a non-roster invite to Spring Training this year with GM Bill Schmidt saying that they want to get a look at some of these younger players and expect them to debut later in the year. Beck could very well debut in 2024 if all goes well, however, the Rockies could also play it a little more conservative and let Beck continue to work on the hit tool, limiting strikeouts and playing some centerfield. The Rockies nailed this draft pick and Beck figures to join a group of exciting Rockies outfielders very soon.
