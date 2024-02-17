Top Rockies Fantasy Batting & Pitching Prospects: No. 4 Ezequiel Tovar & Cal Quantrill
Can a young Rockies batter and a new Rockies Pitcher be late round steals for your fantasy baseball roster?
Ezequiel Tovar
Ezequiel Tovar is one of the young players on the Rockies who will either make this season extremely optimistic going forward or unbearable for Rockies fans. Ezequiel had a good first full season with the Rockies and was one of the few bright spots for the team last year. There must be something with young shortstops in the organization with Tovar being the youngest rookie to debut on opening day in front of some guy named Troy Tulowitzki.
According to Fangraphs, Tovar is projected to play in 146 games with the following slash line: .259/.302/.418.
As a baserunner, Tovar will pick up some points for your team with more than 10 projected steals. Tovar is still developing his strategy at the plate, so expect a higher strikeout rate, but with that comes surprising pop as he hit 15 home runs in 2023 and the ZiPS projections have him clearing 20.
Tovar can be a fantastic late-round addition to the roster, and most MLB fantasy players won't know too much about him. He is ranked as the 43rd SS on Fangraph, but don't expect him to be around for your last few picks.
Cal Qauntrill
Cal Quantrill is a new pitcher for the Rockies, acquired in a trade late last year from Clevland. He has yet to pitch in Coors Field but if he can return to results, he saw in a few of his previous seasons, the Rockies will have a solid anchor at the bottom of their rotation. Quantrill features six pitches in his arsenal: Sinker (41.4%) Cutter (24.0%) Split Finger (12.3%) Curveball (11.0%) Changeup (10.1%) Four Seamer (1.2%).
Quantrill has been productive in the past, peaking with his 2022 season when he started 32 games, throwing 186.1 innings, with 15 wins. During that season he boasted a 3.38 ERA and if he can return to those types of numbers, he would be the steal of the draft.
Perhaps he was a coveted commodity due to his heavy sinker selection, but the performance of Quantrill will likely live and die with his sinker. For your fantasy team, that will absolutely be the case. Expect Quantrill to be available in the late stages of the draft, or pick him up on waivers after compiling your team.
