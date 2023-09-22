Three things in 2023 guaranteed: death, taxes, and Brenton Doyle winning a Gold Glove
Brenton Doyle will win the National League center field Gold Glove award and there's no statistic that indicates anybody else should.
After an incredible year in the centerfield, it is without a doubt Brenton Doyle has produced quite the resume to win a Gold Glove award.
Not only should he win the award, but he will win. There's no two ways about it. It can't possibly be anybody else. There's no other center fielder that comes remotely close in any of the major, important statistics - or even the minor ones. Take a look at where he ranks among National League center fielders.
Statistic
Number
Rank
% better than 2nd
Putouts
341
1st
5%
Assists
10
1st
25%
Outfield Arm
10
1st
75%
Defensive Runs Saved
17
1st
750% 😳
Ultimate Zone Rating
19.4
1st
253%
Defense
19.4
1st
181%
dWAR
1.9
1st
27%
"Nerd! I don't care about Ultimate Zone Rating or Defensive Runs Saved! Advanced defensive baseball metrics are stupid. I just use the 'eye test' and I know who is a good center fielder and who isn't. Even Rawlings says the award 'is not an award based solely on fielding metrics and statistics'."
Then feast your "eye test" on these.
So how could Doyle not win the award?
• He's not on a winning team. Yes, that's clear, though that doesn't factor into voting.
• He plays in a small market to which many people don't pay attention. Also true, but these are the NL managers and coaches voting so presumably they know who he is and what he's done.
• It's not just votes, but also the SABR Defensive Index that factors into the winners. True again, and that's another statistical category that Doyle leads and is 129.1% better than 2nd as of August 31.
Those are all silly reasons to not award Brenton Doyle with the 2023 National League Gold Glove for center fielders and none of them should stop the managers and coaches from giving the award to Doyle.
We'll wait for the official announcement, of course, but fans are looking for any bright spot in an otherwise dismal Rockies season and a Brenton Doyle Gold Glove will certainly give them something to celebrate.