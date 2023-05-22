Three Rockies who deserve to be elected to the MLB All Star game
1. Brent Suter
Suter is one of the most dominant relief pitchers in all of baseball right now as the 6’4” left-handed pitcher from Chicago Illinois is in his seventh season in baseball and in his first season in Colorado after being claimed off waivers in November from the Milwaukee Brewers. Since then, this has been one of the best moves the team has made. Suter also was very impressive in April and has brought that momentum into May and looks to dominate in 2023.
Right now, he is ranked fourth in the NL with a 0.94 ERA. Followed by that, he has 26 strikeouts on the year with a 0.94 WHIP. He also has proven to be another reliever for the Rockies that can pitch multiple innings for them as he is second in the NL for innings pitched.
If elected to the MLB All Star game, this would be the first in his seven-year career.