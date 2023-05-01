3 Players from the Rockies who have impressed in April
Undoubtedly, the Colorado Rockies have faced their fair share of struggles throughout the early 2023 season. The team is ranked 24th in hitting, 27th in pitching, and is facing an overall record of 9-20 that has them placed last in the NL West.
Apart from The Denver Post's report on Coors Field having the most affordable beer in Major League Baseball, the Rockies fans haven't had many reasons to celebrate. Even though the cheers from the Rocky bleachers are subdued these days, I have compiled a list of three notable players from the early 2023 season to give fans a reason to be excited.
3. Justin Lawrence
Lawrence is entering his third season on the Rockies Major League roster as he was a 12th-round Pick in the 2015 MLB Draft. Over the last two seasons, he struggled in the Colorado bullpen as he had an ERA of 8.64 in 2021. In 2022, his ERA dropped to 5.70 but is not an ideal number for any pitcher.
Despite being ranked 38th at a tier-five level in the Rockies Minor League system in 2021, Lawrence from Jacksonville, Florida is proving to be a valuable asset in the bullpen. The 28-year-old right-hander has already played in 11 games and pitched a total of 14 innings, with an impressive 1.93 ERA, 15 strikeouts, and only five walks allowed. Lawrence's performance shows that he is a reliable and promising young player.
According to MLB Statcast, Lawrence’s most reliable pitches have been his sweeper. So far, his sweeper has struck out a total of 13 batters and is his most used pitch using it 56.1% of the time. Followed by his dominant sweeper, Lawrence's sinker has been used 43.9% of the time against batters as he is finding ways to dominate hitters.