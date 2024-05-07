Rockies vs. Pirates: Rox can’t finish the job in Pittsburgh
By Ian Slate
The Rundown
After blowing a great opportunity to win a series in Miami, the Rox headed north to Pittsburgh to take on a struggling Pirates team. Game one was a matchup of two crafty veterans, as Cal Quantrill would toe the rubber against lefty Martin Perez. The game would remain scoreless through five innings, as the two arms refused to budge. Finally, the Rockies broke through in the sixth when Ryan McMahon blasted a home run into the Allegheny River. They would tack on two more in the inning thanks to hits by Elias Diaz, Elehuris Montero, and Brendan Rodgers to give the Rox a 3-0 cushion. Quantrill was dominant, giving up just three hits through 7.2 scoreless innings before handing the ball over to the bullpen. The Rockies pen would scuffle as Jake Bird and Jalen Beeks each gave up a run, but it wouldn’t be enough to let the Pirates back in and the Rockies went back to the hotel victorious.
Game two was another pitchers’ duel, as Austin Gomber and rookie sensation Jared Jones had flawless outings. Gomber went six scoreless innings and Jones went seven scoreless innings, striking out 10 and torturing Rockies hitters. Diaz was the only Rocky even able to muster up a hit, as the game went scoreless into the bottom of the ninth. Unfortunately, Nick Mears' struggles continued, as control issues set up Jack Suwinski with the bases loaded who poked the walk-off single past the outstretched glove of Ezequiel Tovar.
The rubber match of the series finale featured Ryan Feltner taking on Bailey Falter, and the Rockies were able to strike first in the second inning. Jacob Stallings and Sean Bouchard would go back-to-back, giving the Rockies an early 3-0 lead. The Pirates squeaked across a run in the fourth, but the Rockies remained in control until the bottom of the sixth. The Buccos scored four that inning, highlighted by an Oneil Cruz home run and another clutch hit by Suwinski. Feltner was chased from the game and in line for the loss. The bullpens would hold on both sides, ending with a David Bednar save and sending the Rockies packing with a 5-3 loss and yet another lost series in their treacherous start to the 2024 season.