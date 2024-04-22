Rockies vs. Mariners: Rox break losing streak despite another series loss
Can we score some runs please?
By Ian Slate
The Positives
Not much. But there are some, such as Ezequiel Tovar, who continues to impress in his sophomore campaign with four more hits in the series maintaining his .300 batting average. Elias Diaz drove in the only two runs in Sunday night’s game and had three hits on the series. Some of Elehuris Montero’s good at bats are starting to pay off, as he went 2-4 in the second game of the doubleheader. Sean Bouchard has had a hit in each of his first three games thus far. Jacob Stallings went 1-4 and had his near game-winning home run called back in the Rockies victory on Sunday. Stallings has been incredibly solid for the Rockies in his backup role, hitting .316 in 19 at bats. Jake Bird looked great in his two innings, striking out three and using his slider effectively. Tyler Kinley had two clean appearances, a great sign after his bad start to the year. Anthony Molina threw three scoreless innings in relief in game one. After being rushed to the big leagues as a Rule-5 draft pick and getting shelled in his first three outings, it has to feel good to have a quality appearance under your belt as a young pitcher.
The Negatives
The offense was so, so bad. Four runs in three games just isn’t going to cut it, and the Rockies were lucky to even win one game. Key members of the lineup like Charlie Blackmon, Nolan Jones, and Ryan McMahon just didn’t show up, combining for two hits as a trio. If the Rockies are going to win games, they need the offense to step up, especially in a hitter’s environment like Coors Field.
Peter Lambert is not a starter. Leave him in the bullpen. My Victor Vodnik campaign must finally relent, as he gave up his first three runs of the season in Saturday’s loss. Vodnik’s three earned in one inning of work raised his season ERA to 2.03 after his 12.1 scoreless innings to start the year. The Rockies defense was nothing to brag about either, as they had four errors in the three games played. For a team with so many good, young, athletic, defenders, these defensive gaffes need to be straightened up moving forward. In his first appearance of the season, Noah Davis left with injury. You never want to see that.