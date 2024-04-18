4 Rockies who need to take advantage of Kris Bryant injury news
Who wants to Wally Pipp our $182 million man?
By Ian Slate
After sitting out for a few days, Kris Bryant has been placed on the 10-day injury list with a lower back strain. Bryant’s injury is retroactive to April 14, likely a result of his awkward catch against the wall vs. the Blue Jays, meaning Bryant can come back as early as April 24. The Rockies have had some unfortunate luck with injury and illness this week, ultimately resulting in Kyle Freeland pinch-running because of the Rockies thin bench.
Although Bryant’s season has been miserable thus far to say the least, Bryant has shown glimmers of improvement of late and has split time between first base, right field, and designated hitter. In 13 games, Bryant is hitting a paltry .149 with 1 home run and a brutal 18-4 strikeout to walk rate. It’s hard to justify cutting the playing time of a guy who’s being paid $182 million, so Bryant’s injury will open up some opportunities for other players who might see some extra playing time in Bryant’s absence.
4. Elehuris Montero
Montero might not need Bryant’s injury to see an increase in playing time. Montero has been playing more and more regularly of late, showcasing his improved approach at the plate and propensity for hard hit balls. After a swing and miss filled campaign in 2023, he has been a much more difficult player to strike out this season. While the numbers might not be great yet, Montero has passed the eye-test so far in 2024. Because he is defensively limited to first base, Bryant’s injury will open up more time at first and DH for Montero to play every day and cement himself as a Rockies regular for the rest of the year. I will continue to stand by Montero and tell you that the improvement and the tools are there, and if he can continue to put them together, he can be an important piece of this team beyond the 2024 season.