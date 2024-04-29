Rockies vs. Astros: Rox Drop Both Games in Mexico
Yuck.
By Ian Slate
The Positives
Another series where there aren’t many positives to draw from. Ryan McMahon hit his fourth home run of the year this series, providing half of the Rockies offense in game one. Brenton Doyle had a hit in each of the games, giving him a respectable seven game hitting streak. Jacob Stallings went 1-2 in his lone start. Stallings has been a solid addition off the bench thus far, hitting .320 in limited at bats.
Despite taking the loss, Austin Gomber was able to battle through seven innings, giving the Rockies some length despite not having his best stuff. After a couple rough outings, Nick Mears had a much-needed clean outing on Sunday. Jalen Beeks continues to be superb this season, lodging two more scoreless innings on Saturday and dropping his ERA to 1.93. Despite a lack of swing and miss in his arsenal, Beeks has found success in limiting hard hit balls and keep the ball on the ground. A veteran lefty, Beeks could be a trade candidate the Rockies could capitalize on later in the season. Finally, Anthony Molina was able to finish out the top of the ninth after Tyler Kinley exited in game one. After Molina’s nightmare start to his career, it’s nice to see him begin to get comfortable in the major leagues.
The Negatives
Starting pitching was rough. 10 earned runs in 12 innings between Quantrill and Gomber is a big hole to climb out of. Tyler Kinley’s struggles continued as he allowed four runs, four hits and two walks in 0.1 innings in game one, raising his season ERA to 13.06. Not what the Rockies were hoping to get out of a presumed back end of the bullpen guy. Victor Vodnik gave up two runs in his single inning of work on Saturday. On a positive swing, Vodnik has given up runs in just two of his 12 appearances this year, so there isn’t necessarily a major concern after the outing.
Ezequiel Tovar had just one hit in the series including a four-strikeout game on Saturday. Tovar’s season stats still look great, but he has cooled off a bit, dropping his average to .284. Hunter Goodman had a tough game one of the series, going 0-3 with three strikeouts, something he needs to improve upon if he is going to stick at the major league level this season. The Rockies also sacrificed two home games to get shelled by the Astros in Mexico City, so that’s nice.