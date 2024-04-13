A way-too-early look at 4 Rockies players that could be deal at the MLB Trade Deadline
By Ian Slate
With all of the injuries in the MLB right now, these 2 pitchers could help a contender out with some depth
2. Jalen Beeks
Here’s another “unsexy name who fills a role in demand.” Left-handed relief pitchers are often hard to come by, and Jalen Beeks just so happens to be a left-handed reliever on an expiring contract, making him fairly tradeable. While Blackmon holds a sentimental value and Stallings works well with the younger members of a pitching staff, Beeks is a guy that I would like to see moved by any means necessary. If the Yankees were able to get two minor leaguers for Lucas Luetge after the 2022 season, the Rockies should be able to get something for Beeks in the middle of a season when there’s bound to be a team looking for a left-handed reliever who is also capable of providing a multi-inning outing.
1. Dakota Hudson
The former first round pick never quite stuck with the Cardinals and was non-tendered in the offseason after six seasons with the club. Two tough years of mid-to-high four ERA, completed his tenure while injury concerns overshadowed what was a really solid start to his career.
In his first four years, Hudson recorded an impressive 24-10 record with a 3.14 ERA and 192 strikeouts. The Rockies snagged Hudson for a measly 1 year, $1.5 million contract in January, needing another arm to fill out their rotation with the injuries to Antonio Senzatela and German Marquez. It’s early, but Hudson has looked like an incredibly solid arm so far this season. If he continues on this track, Hudson could command the greatest return off this list, from a team that believes in an uptick in production that comes with getting a pitcher out of Coors.
Pitching is a premium especially at the trade deadline, and almost all contenders are looking to add depth arms who can fill out the rotation down the stretch and compete to make the postseason roster. Hudson seems like a perfect candidate to be a number five starter and postseason long man for a playoff hopeful team.
