3 Rockies players who could be traded before Opening Day
With many battles for roster spots this spring, we take a look at 3 Rockies players who could be on the way out the door before the year starts.
By Tanner Vogt
Jalen Beeks
While the last option (I guess it might have been two?) were a little more bold, this one is one that makes more sense. I am a firm believer in rebuilidng teams just patching together a bullpen and as soon as they possess some value, flipping them for whatever you can get. If you are a team that doesn't expect to contend, why do you really need a good bullpen?
If you are a team that is looking to contend in 2024, one of the things that you must have, is a solid bullpen. We see it time and time again, relievers get traded at the trade deadline for a king's ransom; it's because they become so valuable down the stretch and into the postseason. Why not try and capitlize on that early on in the year and trade Beeks before the year even starts? Perhaps a contender who have experienced some injuries (like maybe the Mariners), is interested in adding to their bullpen earlier than expected.
Another reason for the Rockies to trade Beeks, is that he is a free agent after this year and is scheduled to make $1.675M this year. Beeks struggled in 2023, was really good in 2022 and has had a solid spring so far and some teams might think that they can recapture that value. They might think that a one-year risk on a pitcher that was a very solid reliever in 2022, is a good risk to take. I wouldn't be surprised to see the Rockies explore trading a reliever like Beeks before the year starts.
