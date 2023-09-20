Rockies swept by Padres, edge closer to 100 losses on the year
Chase Anderson pitched 6 1/3 solid innings and Brendon Rodgers added his first home run of the year, but the Rockies couldn't keep the Padres at bay as they were swept 3-2 in their final series of the season against the Padres
Chase Anderson was unable to notch his first win of the year after going 0-5 in his previous 16 starts. After giving up an unearned run in the bottom of the 1st due to an Austin Wynns throwing error, Anderson settled in to hold the Padres scoreless over the next 5 innings, allowing only 4 hits in total over the first 6 innings. It unraveled for him in the 7th, however, as he allowed a walk to Juan Soto and a single by Garrett Cooper before Justin Lawrence came in in relief and quickly allowed back-to-back singles and a sacrifice fly to give the Padres their final score of this afternoon's game.
Padres starter Seth Lugo (7-8), went 6 full innings and gave up 7 hits while striking out 7 and allowing 2 earned runs. His big mistake came in the top of the first, when he gave up a home run to Rockies' outfielder Brendon Rodgers. Rodgers, who is having a rough year at the plate slashing .252/.315/.313 with an OPS+ of 64, knocked his first home run of the year after 131 AB in 2023 without one. His last home run came on October 4, 2022 against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Going 0-3 in the series against the Padres, the Rockies now sit at 56-96, needing to avoid 4 more losses in their last 10 games to stay clear of 100 losses on the season. This could be a tall order against their final opponents as the Cubs, Dodgers, and Twins, all playoff contenders. The Rockies have a day off on Thursday, then visit Chicago on Friday for a 12:20 MDT matinee against the Cubs.