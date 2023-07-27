Rockies players who probably won't be moved at the trade deadline
With the MLB trade deadline quickly approaching, the Colorado Rockies have some difficult decisions to make as the team is looking to be sellers at this years deadline.
2. Elias Diaz
Elias Diaz has quickly grown to become a fan favorite in Colorado and I think everything he has done this year has almost guaranteed him a spot back on the roster for next season despite the potential decent haul of players for one of the best catchers in the league right now.
Earlier this month, Diaz became the first Rockie to ever win MVP at the MLB All-Star Game. It was Diaz's clutch go-ahead two-run home run that allowed the National League to defeat the American League for the first time since 2012.
Diaz has been an essential player for the Colorado team this year, leading with a batting average of .270 and 48 RBI's. He has not only been a valuable addition to the Rockies' lineup but also a source of encouragement to the team, due to the energy he brings to the clubhouse.
If Diaz is not traded by the deadline I would have to wonder if the Rockies will open the checkbook up and give Diaz a team friendly contract extension come this winter.