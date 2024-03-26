Rockies News: A couple of trades, Nolan Jones injury update, contract extensions and more!
Opening Day is just a couple of days away, and we have a lot to talk about!
By Tanner Vogt
Nolan Jones fouled ball of his knee
Fans had a very scary moment Saturday, as the star outfielder, Nolan Jones, fouled a ball off his knee. It looked pretty bad as Jones couldn't put any weight on the leg and had to be helped off the field completely. It looked to have gone right off his kneecap, which could have been a very bad injury. Jones said his right foot went numb after the injury, which is not a good sign.
The next day, Thomas Harding of MLB.com tweeted out that it was just a contusion and that the foul ball actually hit just below the kneecap, fans can breathe a sigh of relief. Jones said he could have played Sunday, though manager Bud Black opted to give him an extra day off, as he returned to the lineup Monday. Jones also believes that he should be fine for Opening Day after a few days' rest.
Bud Black announces the starting rotation
- Kyle Freeland
- Cal Quantrill
- Austin Gomber
- Ryan Feltner
- Dakota Hudson
On Sunday, manager, Bud Black, announced that the starting rotation was set, and it's the same five that we have projected all along here at Rox Pile. There are no real surprises in the starting rotation, as the top three were set, and the final three were down to Hudson, Feltner and Peter Lambert. Lambert was designated with the "long-reliever" role that will certainly see some starts.
The only surprises here are really the order in which these are set. Quantrill looked really good this spring, while Gomber got lit up repeatedly this spring (25 hits, 14 earned runs over just 12.2 innings). I thought that the veteran (Hudson would earn the number four spot in the rotation, but the fact that Feltner will jump up one rung in the rotation makes it seem like if Lambert were to take a rotation spot, Hudson would be the odd man out and move to the bullpen.