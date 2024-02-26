Rockies missed out on 2 infielders, but could add this underrated veteran
With a lack of depth, the Rockies have missed out on a couple of middle infielders. There is still one really solid veteran that they could add.
By Tanner Vogt
They can still add a high floor veteran in Elvis Andrus
Even with two solid options off the board, the Rockies still have quite a few options to add. Getting a veteran with a high floor to add to this roster would be very valuable. A few options that made a lot of sense for the Rockies have already signed like Tony Kemp, Amed Rosario and Tim Anderson, but perhaps one of the more underrated infielders could still be had for the Rockies, and one of my personal favorites.
Elvis Andrus is no longer the three- or four-win player like he was in his late 20's as a part of some really good Texas Ranger squads, but he is still a solid player. Over the last three years, Andrus has combined for 6.1 wins according to FanGraphs (peaking with 3.5 fWAR in 2022), proving he is still a really good player. His 2023 was a year that he regressed with his wRC+ going from 105 to 81, but he still provided a ton of value as an above average defender.
Andrus would be a really solid addition as someone to guide the young shortstop, Ezequiel Tovar, as he grows and looks to take steps forward offensively. His leadership on a young team would be invaluable, but it's not just that, he would be a really good bench infielder that could play in 100-120 games and give you some really solid production and borderline elite defense. With spring training already underway, you might be able to get Andrus on a minor league deal, but if not, they should be aggressive and offer him a deal similar to Rosario's one-year, $1.5M deal.
Call to Action
Are you a fan of the Rockies? Do you love talking about all things Rockies? Do you want to write about the Rockies on your own schedule with the potential to earn some extra cash? Go to https://openings.fansided.com and look for the Rox Pile site and apply to join our staff.