Rockies lose 100 games for the first time in franchise history
After 30 years of being an MLB franchise, the Colorado Rockies have lost 100 games in a season for the first time.
In game two of a doubleheader against the Los Angeles Dodgers (97-60), the Rockies (57-100) lost 11-2 after an all-around dominant performance by LA.
Colorado starting pitcher Ryan Feltner was struck in the leg from a comeback ball in the first inning that seemed to have cause discomfort as he lasted just three innings while giving up five runs, six hits and one walk.
In the second inning, LA was able to take advantage on Feltner's injury as David Peralta, Amed Rosario and Chris Taylor combined to give them five RBI's. The Dodgers would go on and score again in the fifth, sixth, seventh and ninth inning to give tonight's final score while racking up 18 hits total.
While Los Angeles was on a hitting frenzy, the Rockies had just seven hits this evening and scored in the sixth and seventh inning from a 416-foot home run by Elehuris Montero and a Nolan Jones RBI.
Montero went 2-3 at the plate tonight with one RBI as he remains hot over this past month. Jones now has 56 RBI's with a .289 batting average on the year. Jones is still a candidate for NL Rookie of the Year, but seems unlikely as division rival Corbin Carroll of the Arizona Diamondbacks has put on a clinic this season.
The Rockies will now join the Kansas City Royals and the Oakland A's as the only teams in the MLB with 100 losses this year.
Following the Rockies loss tonight, only two teams remain without a 100-loss season as the Dodgers, Los Angeles Angels, Philadelphia Phillies, St. Louis Cardinals, and the New York Yankees remain off this list.