Rockies farm system praised in Bleacher Report's 2024 MLB Farm System Rankings
The Rockies farm system is underrated heading into 2024
By Tanner Vogt
This year is a focus on the farm. The major league team won't be contending for much of anything other than avoiding the "worst team in baseball" title that they will be competing with a few other teams for. They have been rewarded in the last two years with their development of players like Nolan Jones, Ezequiel Tovar, Brenton Doyle and Ryan Feltner. With those players graduating to the major leagues, it's time to think about the next wave of prospects who could help this team.
That next wave could be a pretty good crop of players, at least that's what Bleacher Report thinks. In their latest Major League farm system rankings, they have the Rockies all the way up at number eight. This is a huge improvement from where the Rockies ranked in Bleacher Reports season ending rankings, where the Rockies came in at number 15.
Where the Rockies have high-end talent at the top of their system in guys like Adael Amador and Chase Dollander, they have done a great job building out a solid group of high upside and high floor inside their top 10. The development of Dollander, Amador, Yanquiel Fernandez and Jordan Beck will determine the upside of what this team will eventually become, but Bleacher Report praises the selection and development of lesser-known prospects that could ultimately prove to be invaluable to this team.
"I'm admittedly higher on Carrigg than most prospect evaluators, but it's hard not to be intrigued by his rare versatility. The 2023 second-round pick started games at catcher, shortstop and center field after signing last year, and he hit .350/.406/.600 in 140 plate appearances while he did it."- Joel Reuter via Bleacher Report
Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report loves Cole Carrigg, and I can't blame him. A guy that has the potential to be a 20-20 player with the ability to be a high average bat while playing a few of the premium positions in all of baseball (Carrigg spent time at catcher, centerfield, and shortstop for the Rockies in 2023.
The Rockies player development program has seemingly been behind, but their recent performance facility could be helping their player development. The Rockies have had some very high draft picks and international free agent signings over the last few years and their development should not be overlooked. Where this team may get beat up for their lack of development in years past, you can't deny the growth they have given to their prospects over a more recent time. This could prove to be very fruitful for the Rockies and their development staff.
