Rockies fans are optimistic that they will go over the projected win total of 60.5

After the worst season in franchise history, a lot of projections don't think they will improve, however Rockies' fans remain optimistic.
By Tanner Vogt
The 2023 season was one that a lot of Rockies players and fans would probably like to forget. It was the worst season in franchise history, going 59-103, the third worst record in baseball behind Oakland at 50 and Kansas City at 56). The Rockies won't be expected to compete for a playoff spot this year, but they would surely like to improve upon the 103-loss season. They need some of the young starters to take some steps forward as well as their young bats (like Jones, Tovar, Goodman) to keep improving and showing that this franchise is in a good place.
This season should be a lot more fun for Rockies fans. A full season of Nolan Jones, the steps forward we should expect from defensive aces Tovar and Doyle along with hoping for the health of Brendan Rodgers and Kris Bryant could make for an exciting team. Pair that with Hunter Goodman and his ability to hit 30 home runs and one last hoorah for Charlie Blackmon, it will be a fun season for Rockies fans.
The pitching should be exciting too. Fan favorite Kyle Freeland will lead this young team in hopes of avoiding another 100+ loss season. They have some solid depth options and should expect growth from Austin Gomber and Ryan Feltner (who posted a 0.9 fWAR in just 10 starts).
Perhaps the most exciting part for Rockies fans is the emergence of prospects. This farm is in a lot better position than it was a few years ago. This team could be pretty sneaky if they could have a few prospects graduate from the minor league ranks and impress with the big-league club. I would expect guys like Adael Amador to make his debut and put on his display his elite hit tool. Hunter Goodman made his debut but is poised for breakout (that could really contribute to the Rockies avoiding 100+ losses). Drew Romo could give the Rockies a solid catcher with some big-time upside. A couple of outfielders with some serious helium (Yanuqiel Fernandez and Zac Veen), could be key contributors in helping this team push for 65+ wins this year.
