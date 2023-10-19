3 of the biggest mistakes that doomed the Rockies in 2023
It has been almost a month since the 2023 MLB season concluded. During that time, it was the worst season in franchise history for the Colorado Rockies.
For the first time in franchise history, the Rockies lost over 100 games in a single season while finishing dead last in the entire National League.
Whether it was the lack of available starting pitching in the Rockies starting rotation, some questionable moves throughout the year by manager Bud Black, injuries that depleted the team, or even the inability to hit on the road, the Rockies were just a mess.
There are few areas to blame as to why the Rockies played so poorly in 2023 and in hindsight, what seemed like what were pretty decent moves, turned out to be the opposite and inevitably doomed Colorado this past year.
While some might argue the Rockies did not invest in talent by expanding the payroll this past year, the fact of the matter is a high payroll does not always guarantee success. Just look at the Los Angeles Angels, New York Mets or even the San Diego Padres and look at the teams who made the playoffs this year like the Baltimore Orioles, Tampa Bay Rays and the Arizona Diamondbacks who all sit below the Rockies who are number 16 in payroll.
The bottom line is, money does not buy championships.
Going forward, I decided to look at three reasons why the Rockies were doomed throughout the 2023 MLB season.