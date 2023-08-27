Rockies call up Hunter Goodman and Release Jurickson Profar
Jurickson Profar's time on the Colorado Rockies has come to an end as the team decided to release him and call up Hunter Goodman.
After signing a one-year $7.75 million deal with the Rockies this past offseason, Jurickson Profar has been released from the Colorado Rockies. In exchange, the Rockies are calling up number 12 prospect Hunter Goodman to the major league roster. Per Patrick Saunders of the Denver Post.
This season, Profar has played underwhelming for the Padres. This season, Profar slashed .236/.316/.364 for the Rockies with eight home runs, 39 RBI's and 25 doubles. Strikeouts have been an issue for the veteran outfielder as he has a total of 86 on the year.
Profar, 30, was once the number one prospect in all of baseball for the Texas Rangers coming into the 2013 season. Unfortunately, the level of production in the minor leagues never translated over to the big leagues. In his rookie year, Profar hit .234 with an OPS of .644 followed by six home runs, 26 RBI's and 11 doubles.
Profar's best season came in 2020 when he was hitting for an average of .278 for the San Diego Padres.
Profar was brought in this season as a veteran outfielder who originally was going to split time with veteran Randal Grichuk at the beginning of the season. Grichuk ended up becoming part of the Rockies fire sale at this year's trade deadline and was sent with former first baseman C.J. Cron to the Los Angeles Angels. This move would lead to Profar becoming to Rockies everyday starting left fielder for the remainder of the season.
Similar to Grichuk, Profar was also involved in trade discussions this year but ultimately remained with his team. Unfortunately, Profar's performance worsened in August, as he only hit .211 with one home run, three RBI's, and 11 strikeouts.
Due to the Rockies poor performance this year and the "Let the kids play" movement happening in Colorado and September call-ups just looming around the corner, the decision to move on from Profar for younger players was starting to make too much sense.
Hunter Goodman
Originally drafted by the Rockies in the fourth round of the 2021 MLB draft, Goodman has quickly climbed his way up the Rockies organization.
Goodman came into this year struggling at the AA level for the Hartford Yard Goats as he was hitting .239. However, the Rockies organization decided to bring him up to the AAA level in the month of August and so far that move has paid off with Goodman's development.
Goodman, has only played in 15 games for the Albuquerque Isotopes and has dominated during that time. In AAA, he has a slash line of .371/.418/.903 with nine home runs, 33 RBI's and six doubles.
Listed as a first baseman and outfielder, Goodman will get the start today in left field and bat sixth in the Rockies lineup in the final game of a three-game road series against the Baltimore Orioles.
Today's game will start at 11:35 A.M. MDT