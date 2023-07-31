3 players the Rockies could still trade before the deadline
With just 24 hours left until the MLB trade deadline, the Colorado Rockies are just getting started after last night's trade with the Los Angeles Angels where they moved on from C.J. Cron and Randal Grichuk for two young minor league pitchers.
The Rockies have made two trades over the past week when they started things off last Monday by trading Pierce Johnson to the Atlanta Braves. Now moving on from Cron and Grichuk, the Rockies should not be done just yet.
The Rockies have a few veterans on the roster that they should look to deal with before the deadline hits and acquire as much youth as they can. So far, the Rockies have acquired five pitching prospects in every trade they have made this year.
Looking ahead, I decided to list down just what players are still available for Colorado to move on from and what destinations they could end up at.
1. Brad Hand
This past offseason, the Rockies went ahead and added to their bullpen by signing Brad Hand to a one-year $2 million contract that includes a club option for next year at $7 million. With the Rockies unlikely to make the playoffs this year, Colorado could look into moving on from the 33-year-old veteran pitcher.
Hand has pitched in the majors for 11 years now and has been a terrific reliever during his career. Currently with a 3.67 career ERA, 764 strikeouts, and 131 saves.
The possibility of any team acquiring Hand could mean everything as he was a dominant reliever for the Phillies last year pitching with a 2.80 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 45 innings pitched. Hand could be a high-leverage reliever for any team as a rental this year and the asking price could be cheap if the Rockies elect to trade him.