Rockies' bullpen surrenders two-run lead in 9th, falls to D'Backs 8-5
A five-run ninth inning for the D'Backs denies Colorado's comeback in a wild game at Coors Field.
By Andrew Dill
In a situation where he is normally brilliant, Rockies closer Justin Lawrence was not. The new refound closer came in the ninth inning tonight with a two-run lead but failed to sustain the lead which resulted in a 8-5 loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Lawrence clearly didn't have his best stuff. The right-hander gave up three straight hits, including a two-RBI single to Ketel Marte to tie the game up at five. Lawrence is now 10-15 in save opportunities on the year.
It didn't stop there.
Lawrence then proceeded to give up two more runs, ending his night as Bud Black turned to Tyler Kinley. D'backs' Jace Peterson tagged Kinley for an RBI single of his own, pushing Arizona's lead to three entering the bottom half of the ninth.
Colorado had a golden opportunity to answer late with the bases loaded and one out. Unfortunately for the Rockies, D'Backs closer Paul Sewald minimized the damage after loading the bases.
Late in the ninth, Rockies' Charlie Blackmon and Ezequiel Tovar both had chances to tie the ballgame up as both players weakly hit pop out which resulted in an Arizona victory.
Rockies' right fielder Michael Toglia got the scoring started in the seventh with an RBI double to bring in Nolan Jones.
Following Toglia's RBI, center fielder Brenton Doyle came up to the plate going 0-2 on the night but was able to take advantage of a 2-0 count against Diamondbacks reliever Luis Frías and drove one to the left-center field bleachers for a two-run home run.
Ty Blach gave the Rockies yet another solid start. The southpaw went five strong innings, giving up two runs on six hits while striking out two.
The Rockies bullpen, outside of Lawrence's performance, combined for 3 1/2 scoreless innings while giving up just three hits.
Colorado will look to earn the series win Wednesday afternoon after winning last night's game 6-4. left-handed pitcher Austin Gomber will take the mound for Colorado and will face off against right-handed pitcher Slade Cecconi.