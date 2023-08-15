Four-run eighth inning snaps Rockies five-game skid in win over D'Backs
The Rockies looked all but finished until a four-run eighth inning propelled them to their 46th win of the season
By Andrew Dill
The Colorado Rockies were coming off an uneventful four-game sweep against the Los Angeles Dodgers over the weekend. Thankfully for Colorado, a little home-cooking helped them snap a five-game skid, getting back into the win column from an Arizona Diamondbacks bullpen implosion during the eighth inning.
Trailing 4-2 entering the bottom of the eighth, Charlie Blackmon, Ezequiel Tovar and Ryan McMahon singled back-to-back-back off D'Backs southpaw Joe Mantiply, forcing a pitching change. Following an Elias Diaz lineout, Brendan Rodgers capitalized with a two-RBI single, scoring Tovar and McMahon to tie the game at four.
Rockies left fielder Nolan Jones wasted no-time after Rodgers' single, depositing an RBI single of his own into center forcing Arizona to change relievers yet again.
Rockies manager Bud Black, seeing Arizona go to the left-hander Kyle Nelson against switch-hitting Michael Toglia, elected to go with his right-handed bat off the bench in Alan Trejo.
And it paid off.
Trejo laced an RBI single to left field, plating Rodgers to give the Rockies a two-run cushion heading into the top half of the ninth inning.
Justin Lawrence came into the ninth inning and earned his 10th save of the year by striking out the side. Since given the opportunity this year, Lawrence has started to showcase his promise to the team as the future everyday closer. He is now 10-14 in save opportunities this season.
Since the MLB Trade Deadline, the Diamondbacks are now 2-10 and are quickly falling out of playoff contention after leading the N.L. West for most of the year.
Diamondbacks starting pitcher Merrill Kelly kept Colorado's bats off-balance for most of the night, going six strong inning while giving up two runs on five hits while striking out eleven. His counterpart, Chris Flexen went six innings as well, giving up four runs on five hits while striking out six.
Tovar led the Rockies with three hits while Blackmon collected two of his own, returning to the Rockies lineup for the first time since June 10th.
Colorado will look to keep the momentum going tomorrow night as they send left-hander Ty Blach to the mound.