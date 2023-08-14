Charlie Blackmon returns to Rockies lineup
Charlie Blackmon is returning back to the Rockies lineup after being on the injured list for the last two months.
After spending the last two days on a rehab assignment in AAA for the Albuquerque Isotopes, veteran outfielder and designated hitter Charlie Blackmon has been reinstated to the Rockies lineup and is expected to return to the lineup tonight as the Rockies are set to open a three-game series against the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Blackmon, 37, has been on the Rockies injured list since June 11. after suffering a fractured right hand from being hit by a pitch a few days before against the Kansas City Royals.
Over the course of his career, Blackmon has been a staple in the Rockies everyday lineup. Over the last 12 years, Blackmon has been selected as a four-time All-Star, a two-time Silver Slugger and was the 2017 N.L. batting champion where he slashed .331/.399/.601, and lead the N.L. in batting average, plate appearances, hits, runs scored and, triples.
The Rockies will get some much-needed assistance from the former batting champion who is returning to the lineup today. The team's hitting has been dismal, ranking 30th in all of baseball with a measly .196 batting average. In the last12 games, they have only produced 36 RBI's.
This year, Blackmon has been a solid hitter in the Rockies lineup as he is slashing .265/.347/.422 with 26 RBI's, five home runs and, 14 doubles.
With Blackmon set to return, I would expect him to return back to the DH spot this week despite starting at right field on Saturday night for the Isotopes.
Following the decision to reinstate Blackmon to the lineup, the Rockies went ahead and designated middle infielder and outfielder Cole Tucker for assignment.
Tonight's game will begin at 6:40 MDT.