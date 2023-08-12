Charlie Blackmon to begin second rehab assignment tonight
Charlie Blackmon will begin a rehab assignment tonight with triple-A affiliate, the Albuquerque Isotopes
Rockies fans received great news today about veteran designated hitter and outfielder Charlie Blackmon. It was announced that the 12-year veteran will officially begin a rehab assignment tonight with the Rockies triple-A affiliate, Albuquerque Isotopes.
Blackmon who was originally supposed to begin a rehab assignment two weeks ago, was pulled after regaining soreness in his right hand.
The decision to pull Blackmon from his rehab assignment seemed to be more of a precaution to avoid re-injuring his right hand.
Blackmon, 37, has been out of the Rockies lineup since the beginning of June after being hit by a pitch on his right hand in a road game against the Kansas City Royals. Following the injury, Blackmon managed to play four more games on the injured hand.
After feeling soreness on his hand during the course of four games that featured three against the San Francisco Giants and one against the San Diego Padres, Blackmon would receive X-rays again and they revealed that a fracture was indeed there.
If everything is positive during his time with the Isotopes, it could be expected Blackmon will be back in the Rockies lineup sometime next week.
Blackmon will get the start at right field tonight in Alburquerque and is hitting second in the lineup.
Over his career, Blackmon has been a fan favorite in Colorado and is a career .296 hitter with a total of 212 home runs, 735 RBI's, 300 doubles, and 60 triples. He has truly become an icon over the last twelve years and should find his way into the Rockies Hall of Fame once it's all done and over with.