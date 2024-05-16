Rockies are rolling with sweep of defending World Series Champs, Texas Rangers
By Edward Barry
Well, last Thursday the Rockies won against the Giants and strangely enough, they won the game after on Friday, that’s two games in a row. I believe that’s called a winning streak. Not only that, the Rox continued to impress by sweeping the defending world champion Rangers over the weekend. Is this a sign of things to come? Have the Rockies finally found consistent offense or was this just a fluke?
I’ll tell you what’s not a fluke, and that is the Rockies defense. This squad has really improved on the defensive front and stopped making terrible errors that have been contributing to the loss column. Rockies pitching will need to tip their cap to the boys behind them as they have proven that defense wins games, and they are more than willing to back up anyone who takes the mound. If your mom wanted championship caliber defense for Mother’s Day than the Rockies certainly delivered.
I’ve been watching Rockies games since I was six and the amount of defensive gems in Sunday’s game was impressive. If the boys in purple continue to play tight defense, and the offense shows up in a timely manner, these Rox could start winning some games. Spring is a couple of weeks from being over and so far it’s been a forgettable one for Colorado, but with summer heating up so can the Rockies.
I’m not saying they will go on a playoff run or anything spectacular like that but they can climb out of the MLB cellar and start winning some series. This lengthy west coast road trip the Rox are about to embark on will be a real test of a team that just figured out how to put a complete game together. The Rockies have the potential to put up runs as they have shown over the past few games and they will need that power to help a beat up bullpen.
Only time will tell if this team has what it takes to win on the regular, but from what I’ve seen the past few days, I do believe it's possible. The key to Colorado turning their season around will be to get quality starts, play solid defense, and string some hits together. But most importantly, keep this winning attitude, because confidence is hard to come by in a sport that consistently keeps players grounded.
