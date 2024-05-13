Rockies vs. Rangers: How sweep it is
By Tanner Vogt
The Rundown
What an absolutely great weekend of baseball! Not only did the Rockies win their first series of the year, but they did also so sweeping the defending World Series Champion, Texas Rangers. The pitching and offense were in perfect harmony, and they just looked like a completely different team; maybe that team meeting is paying off after all.
In game one, we were treated to a pitching duel as Jon Gray and Austin Gomber battled it out. Gomber gave up one run over 6.2 innings with five strikeouts and two walks. Gray, in his return to Colorado, gave up just one run over six innings, striking out seven and walking just one. Fortunately for the Rockies, a clutch double by Charlie Blackmon in the bottom of the eighth inning secured a 4-2 win.
Things looked like were were going to see another pitching duel as Ryan Feltner and Andrew Heaney were looking good. Feltner completed six innings, giving up just two runs, with four strikeouts and two walks on just 84 pitches; Feltner and Black were able to avoid that dreaded big inning. Heaney threw five solid innings, striking out eight and giving up just two runs. Luckily the Rockies were able to get to the Rangers bullpen, scoring one in the sixth inning and putting up a huge six spot in the seventh on their way to a comfortable 8-3 victory.
The Rockies wisely gave the series finale start to Ty Blach and man, he has looked good! Blach gave the ROckies five really solid and efficient innings. He only struck out two, but didn't walk a batter and only gave up one run on 70 pitches. That was the only run the Rangers would score as Vodnik, Kinley and Beeks would each toss scoreless outings. The offense got on the board early with a Tovar two-run home run and would tack on an insurance run in the eighth on a Brenton Doyle, bases loaded walk.