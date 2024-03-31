Rockies are back on Television
Little was known about the Rockies when it came to being broadcast on television, but late Wednesday night, an announcement was made that changed all that.
By Edward Barry
Turns out fans will be able to catch the Rockies on cable and satellite television, after the club made an announcement in the middle of the night before opening day. Comcast, Spectrum, as well as DirecTV will carry the games on their platforms meaning that fans will now have more than just one option of subscribing to rockies.tv to watch their team play. This is huge because many fans did not want to shell out a hundred dollars to watch the Rockies play on their phone or tablet when they already pay for cable or satellite.
As nice as it is to be able to stream games on mobile devices when at work or away from home, traditional television options are still the preferred option when it comes to baseball, as a lot of fans voiced their displeasure about them exiting cable television. I was a little worried on Wednesday about how I was going to watch the Rox down in Arizona on Opening Day. Being a Comcast subscriber, I’ve missed out on Nuggets and Avalanche games for so long that I was worried about missing out on Rockies games too.
Luckily for fans, the Rockies actually did something right for once and made games available on cable and satellite. How much of those games people will actually want to watch is a whole different story but for now fans will get to enjoy Drew, Spilly, and the rest of the broadcast crew from home on their televisions. I watch every Rockies game I can and being able to do so at home on the cable I pay too much for, each month is exactly what I was looking for. I will still subscribe to rockies.tv so I can watch games at work, but being able to view from home on my big screen is something I cherish.
Making the broadcast available on as many platforms as possible will only grow the fan base which is something that the Rockies at least appear to want. I understand that the quality of baseball they put out is not something to be proud of but at least we as fans can view it. Unlike the owners down Blake Street over at Ball Arena, they could care less about fans watching their team even though they actually have a product people want to watch. Kudos to the Rockies for making their games available to all fans in the Rocky Mountain region, the folks down at Ball Arena could sure take note here.
Call to Action
Are you a fan of the Rockies? Do you love talking about all things Rockies? Do you want to write about the Rockies on your own schedule with the potential to earn some extra cash? Go to https://openings.fansided.com and look for the Rox Pile site and apply to join our staff.