Rockies announce details of Todd Helton Hall of Fame ceremony
The Rockies have announced the date that they will honor the franchise icon
By Tanner Vogt
The Rockies have had a very up and down franchise throughout history. They are also a team rooted in stubbornness to change and keeping up with the ever changing landscape of Major League Baseball. For crying out loud, they just recently opened a performance lab in Arizona, finally taking that "step into the future" as Thomas Harding of MLB.com points out.
Part of the teams farily new history includes some prolific bats that have gone on to have tremendous careers; guys like Larry Walker, Troy Tulowitzki, Matt Holliday, Carlos Gonzalez, Trevor Story and Charlie Blackmon create a great group of long tenured Rockies that are icons for the franchise.
One of the names that I didn't mention was just recently rewarded with his performance and dedication to both the Major League Baseball and the Colorado Rockies. Todd Helton, after spending six years on the Hall of Fame ballot, will be enshrined with the greatest baseball players ever, joining the Major League Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown.
Todd Helton will join a very talented 2024 Major League Baseball Hall of Fame class, with Joe Mauer and Adrian Beltre, along with long time manager, Jim Leyland, making up the other three inductees. Both of the other two players are first-ballot hall of famers. It was announced that the 2024 MLB Hall of Fame class will be inducted on Sunday, July 21st at 1:30 pm. Anyone that wants to watch will be able to do so on MLB Network as they will have their usual coverage of the whole ceremony, something Rockies fans will be excited to see again, after Larry Walker was the only other induction.
Fans will also be treated to a home induction ceremony as the Rockies announced that they will honor the 17-year Rockies veteran with their own ceremony on Saturday, August 17th. The Rockies will be in a three-game series against the San Diego Padres and will reward fans with a Todd Helton Hall of Fame bubblehead. It is a 6:10 MDT start time and is sure to be a day filled with festivities to honor the Hall of Famer. The Rockies have already honored Helton by retiring his #17 jersey, joining Larry Walker and his #33 as the only Rockies players to have their jersey numbers retired (every team has the #42 retired for Jackie Robinson).
This will certainly be a fun-filled weekend for all of the Rockies' fans that will hopefully give them something to look forward to in a very bleak looking season. I would also expect to see a number of Helton's historic teammates join the team in Colorado to celebrate the storied career of one of the best Rockies players of all time.
Call to Action
Are you a fan of the Rockies? Do you love talking about all things Rockies? Do you want to write about the Rockies on your own schedule with the potential to earn some extra cash? Go tohttps://openings.fansided.comand look for the Rox Pile site and apply to join our staff.