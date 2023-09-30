Rockies and Charlie Blackmon agree to a one year extension
Moments before tonight's game against the Minnesota Twins, the Colorado Rockies announced they have agreed to a contract extension with Charlie Blackmon.
With just three more games left of the regular season, the Colorado Rockies have announced they have agreed on a one-year contract extension with veteran designated hitter and outfielder, Charlie Blackmon before they start a three-game series against the Minnesota Twins.
Blackmon, 37 will return back to the Rockies for his 14th season on a contract that will give him $13 million guaranteed followed by performance incentives worth up $2 million per Robert Murray.
In his career, Blackmon has been an icon for the Rockies as he is a four-time All-Star, two two-time Silver Slugger, in 2017 he was the National League batting champion and triples leader.
He's also a career .296 hitter and has a total of 215 home runs, 749 RBI's, 310 doubles, 63 triples, and 141 stolen bases.
Despite spending a portion of the 2023 season on the injured list, Blackmon has still been a key contributor for the Rockies lineup as he is slashing .283/.370/.451 with 24 doubles, five triples, and 40 RBIs in 93 games played.
In last night's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Blackmon proved that he's still got it as he went 3-5 on the night with one home run, two doubles, two RBIs and one stolen base.
While his better days defensively might be behind him, he is still a great player to have in the outfield occasionally. This year he made 28 starts in right field and has been perfect with a 1.000 fielders percentage with zero errors on the year.