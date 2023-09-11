Rockies activate Kris Bryant back into the lineup against the Chicago Cubs
For the second time this season, the Colorado Rockies are activating Kris Bryant from the injured list.
According to Patrick Saunders of the Denver Post, the Rockies are activating Bryant ahead of tonight's matchup against his former team, the Chicago Cubs.
Bryant, 31, has been on the Rockies injured list since July 22. after fracturing his finger from being hit by a pitch against the Washington Nationals.
This year, Bryant has only appeared in 65 games for the Rockies and is hitting .251 with eight home runs, 23 RBI's and seven doubles.
Since signing a seven-year $182 million contract last year with the Rockies, Bryant has appeared in just 107 games as injuries have remained a constant factor since his arrival.
Bryant is set to face off against his former team, the Chicago Cubs tonight in a three-game home series. While playing for the Cubs, Bryant was a former 2016 N.L. MVP, 2016 World Series winner, 2015 Rookie of the year, and a three-time N.L. All-Star.
Since being traded by the Cubs in 2021 to the San Francisco Giants, Bryant has faced his former team seven times in his career and has a batting average of .333 and three RBI's.
Bryant will bat fourth tonight and start at first base for the Rockies.