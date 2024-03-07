Rockies 2024 Opening Day roster projection 2.0: An electric high leverage arm surprises
With a few young players impressing, it's time to name a new look at what we expect to be the Opening Day roster.
By Tanner Vogt
Rockies Bench
- (C) Jacob Stallings
- (1B/RF) Michael Toglia
- (1B/3B) Elehuris Montero
- (IF) Coco Montes
The change here is Michael Toglia taking over for Hunter Goodman. Michael Toglia has looked really good this spring, slugging two home runs with five RBIs. Goodman struggled in just 23 games last year in Colorado, he could use some seasoning at Triple-A Albuquerque after only playing 15 games there last year.
The issue with Toglia has been strikeouts and he has struggled this spring with strikeouts (six strikeouts in 17 plate appearances fora 35.3% strikeout rate). The Rockies won't be able to ignore his immense upside and ability to play a gold glove lever first base, and solid right field, earning him at the very least, a bench spot. Elehuris Montero continues to rake this spring, staking his claim as a potential breakout candidate in 2024.
Projected to start on IL
- (RP) Daniel Bard
- (RP) Lucas Gilbreath
- (SP) German Marquez
- (SP) Antonio Senzatela
Key Rockies starting 2024 in minor leagues
- (1B/C/RF) Hunter Goodman
- (OF) Bradley Zimmer
- (IF) Alan Trejo
- (RP) Ty Blach
- (C) Drew Romo
- (IF) Aaron Schunk
- (3B) Warming Bernabel
- (IF) Julio Carreras
- (RP) Gavin Hollowell
This is a pretty solid group of players that won't make the roster. I really look for catcher, Drew Romo, to push for a chance to prove his worth at the major league level. He has gotten a lot of praise this spring and the Rockies will have a hard time keeping him down, if he can prove he can handle Triple-A pitching.
Aaron Schunk, Alan Trejo and Coco Montes could be in for a good battle for a spot as the backup middle infielder. Julio Carreras has made a few highlight plays, showing he may be a lot closer to the major league level than a lot of us thought. I give the edge to Montes as someone that has dominated Triple-A and can play some shortstop.
