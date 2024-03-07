Rockies 2024 Opening Day roster projection 2.0: An electric high leverage arm surprises
With a few young players impressing, it's time to name a new look at what we expect to be the Opening Day roster.
By Tanner Vogt
Rockies Infield
- (C) Elias Diaz
- (1B) Kris Bryant
- (2B) Brendan Rodgers
- (3B) Ryan McMahon
- (SS) Ezequiel Tovar
Pretty ho-hum here as the Rockies infield is set, barring any significant injuries this spring. The Rockies have a lot of potential here with big time bounce back candidates in Kris Bryant and Ryan McMahon. They also hope to get a healthy year, where Brendan Rodgers can break out and show his true potential. Ezequiel Tovar proved he is an elite defender and will look to prove he can become one of the next great Rockies shortstops this year.
Rockies Outfield
- (LF) Nolan Jones
- (CF) Brenton Doyle
- (RF) Sean Bouchard
- (DH) Charlie Blackmon
This outfield group could prove to be one of the most exciting groups on the Rockies squad; it may also be one of the bigger storylines to watch this spring as Michael Toglia could fight for the right field job. As it currently stands, I am going to give it to Bouchard, who looked really solid in his limited time last year.
Nolan Jones is poised to make a big jump and join that superstar class, becoming the next Rockies great. Brenton Doyle has looked really good this spring, making some changes to his swing, and if he can hit .240-.250, with his speed he could steal 30+ bases and will be a perennial gold glover.