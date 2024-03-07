Rockies 2024 Opening Day roster projection 2.0: An electric high leverage arm surprises
With a few young players impressing, it's time to name a new look at what we expect to be the Opening Day roster.
By Tanner Vogt
We are nearly two weeks into spring training, giving us our first good look at some of the players we were exciting to see this spring. Like every other team, a majority of the roster should be set, but there are still a few position battles that we will examine as the spring moves on. We took a look at our first iteration of our roster projections after the first weekend of baseball. Now that we have a little more baseball to take a look at, we adjust and take another look at our second version of our 2024 opening day roster projection.
Rockies 2024 Opening Day roster projection 2.0: An electric high leverage arm makes the team
Rockies Starting Rotation
- Kyle Freeland
- Cal Quantrill
- Austin Gomber
- Dakota Hudson
- Ryan Feltner
No change here as I am pretty confident that the starting rotation will be as listed heading into the 2024 season. Hudson is a veteran that has shown he can be a decent pitcher (also with no options left) and a solid investment of $1.5 million.
Ryan Feltner takes the last spot in the rotation, though he will soon prove he is much more valuable than the number five starter in the rotation. Feltner's stuff is just too loud to ignore, and it will result in him taking the final rotation spot. Feltner's first start wasn't super impressive, but the velocity looked really good, and he should build upon that start and look to showcase his upper-90's fastball and plus changeup.
Rockies Bullpen
- Justin Lawrence
- Tyler Kinley
- Jalen Beeks
- Jake Bird
- Nick Mears
- Anthony Molina
- Peter Lambert
- Jaden Hill
The only change here is the final spot in the Rockies bullpen. In a bullpen that could surprise a lot of people, they really lack a lot of high-upside strikeout potential. This is where Jaden Hill comes in and takes a spot. Jaden Hill has impressed this spring with an upper-90's fastball that will most definitely touch 100 mph, midseason with some warm weather. He has also flashed an above average changeup and an improving slider. Hill has only made 16 appearances, and the highest level being High-A Spokane, but his stuff is too loud to ignore, and he should be in this bullpen.