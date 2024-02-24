Rox Pile
Rockies 2024 Opening Day roster projection 1.0: A surprising infielder makes the club

With the first game of Spring Training of 2024 in the books, we take a look at our first Opening Day roster projection

By Tanner Vogt

2024 Colorado Rockies Spring Training
2024 Colorado Rockies Spring Training
Rockies 2024 Opening Day roster projection 1.0:

Rockies Starting Rotation

  • Kyle Freeland
  • Cal Quantrill
  • Austin Gomber
  • Dakota Hudson
  • Ryan Feltner

Bud Black has stated that the one through three spots in the rotation are solidified with Freeland, Quantrill and Gomber, setting up a battle for two rotation spots this spring. Ryan Feltner, Dakota Hudson, Peter Lambert and Noah Davis are set to square off for the final two spots. I give the nod to the veteran as well as the righty that showed a lot of promise last year.

Rockies Bullpen

  • Justin Lawrence
  • Tyler Kinley
  • Jalen Beeks
  • Jake Bird
  • Nick Mears
  • Anthony Molina
  • Peter Lambert
  • Gavin Hollowell

The back of the bullpen is set as guys like Justin Lawrence and Tyler Kinley will get a lot of high leverage opportunities, battling it out for the title of the "closer". The rest of the bullpen seems fairly predictable, with Peter Lambert staying in the bullpen as a sort of swingman (similar to his 2023 role). The final spot could come down to one of a few different arms, but with veterans Daniel Bard and Lucas Gilbreath likely to start the year on the IL, I like what I saw out of Hallowell last year, earning him the final bullpen spot.

