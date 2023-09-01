Rockies' 2023 draft pick shining in first taste of professional ball
Colorado Rockies draft pick Cole Carrigg is certainly leaving his mark early on in his professional career.
By Andrew Dill
Just 24 games into his professional career, Rockies' 2023 draft pick Cole Carrigg is certainly turning heads down in Single-A Fresno.
Carrigg, 21, was drafted 65th overall in the Competitive Balance Round B out of San Diego State. The most interesting part about his selection is that Colorado drafted him as a catcher -- something he hasn't played regularly since his high school days.
Carrigg is listed as an infielder/catcher/outfielder, so the Rockies have an interesting decision ahead of them regarding his position. Here's what his biography on MLB.com's Rockies' Top Prospects has to say about it.
"Carrigg has shown ability at three up-the-middle positions. He’s natural in center field and has shown he can play a solid shortstop as well. But many scouts agree his best value might come behind the plate as a switch-hitting backstop with athleticism and a plus-plus arm, which was on display with throws 100 mph and harder from shortstop and the outfield at the Draft Combine. He played the outfield exclusively for San Diego State in 2023 but saw time at all three positions during his pro debut with the Rockies."- MLB.com Rockies' Top Prospects
Since making his debut in Colorado's system, the switch-hitter has made an immediate impact. Carrigg appeared in 13 games for the rookie affiliate, slashing at a line of .396/.464/.688 with six doubles, one triple, two home runs, and 13 RBI. Carrigg earned a quick promotion to Colorado's Single-A affiliate in Fresno, where he has continued his strong start.
In 11 games with Fresno, Carrigg is hitting .388/.392/.612 with two doubles, three triples, one home run and five RBI.
The Rockies also have another catcher in their top 10 prospects list -- Drew Romo, who is listed as Colorado's No. 9 ranked prospect. Romo, like Carrigg, is a switch-hitter and has an arm graded at 60.
It appears as if Colorado will be in goods hands at the catching position in the near future.