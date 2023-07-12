Full Results Rockies 2023 Draft
The Rockies addressed team pitching needs in this years draft by selecting 13 former college pitchers in this years draft followed by an international pitcher from Puerto Rico
Today the 2023, MLB Draft concluded and the Colorado Rockies had 21 picks this year. The Rockies made some statement moves on day 1 of this year's draft, as they drafted RHP Chase Dollander and LHP Sean Sullivan in the first round, both college pitchers who could find their way on the MLB Roster as soon as next year followed by utility Catcher, Shortstop and outfielder in Cole Carrigg from San Diego State University.
During Days two and three of the draft, the Rockies continued with their strategy from Day one and chose several college players. In fact, 20 out of 21 picks were college players. They also selected an international prospect from the International Baseball Academy of Puerto Rico, a right-handed pitcher named Yanzel Correa.
The Rockies have focused on their pitching needs in this year's draft by selecting 14 pitchers and seven position players. Personally, I'm thrilled with their choices. Pitching has been the team's weakest area, and a solid draft is the best way to address team needs in baseball.
While the Rockies are projected to miss the playoffs this year, the future is bright and these moves are signs they are headed in the right direction.
Blow is a list of all the players the Rockies selected broken down by their position.
Pick
Player
Position
School
9
Chase Dollander
RHP
Tennessee
46
Sean Sullivan
LHP
Wake Forest
65
Cole Carrigg
C/SS/OF
San Diego State University
77
Jack Mahoney
RHP
South Carolina
109
Isaiah Coupet
LHP
Ohio State
145
Kyle Karros
3B
UCLA
172
Cade Denton
RHP
Oral Roberts
202
Seth Halvorsen
RHP
Tennessee
232
Braylen Wimmer
SS
South Carolina
262
Ben McCabe
C
Central Florida
292
Jace Kaminska
RHP
Nebraska
322
Stu Flesland lll
LHP
Washington
352
Byson Hammer
LHP
Dallas Baptist
382
Caleb Hobson
OF
University of Tennessee Martin
412
Hunter Mann
RHP
Tennessee Tech
442
Darius Perry
C
UCLA
472
Austin Emener
LHP
East Tennesse State University
502
Aidan Longwell
1B
Kent State
532
Yanzel Correa
RHP
International Baseball Academy Puerto Rico
562
Kannon Handy
LHP
Colorado Mesa University
592
Troy Butler
RHP
Herkimer County Community College