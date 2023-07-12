Fansided
Full Results Rockies 2023 Draft

The Rockies addressed team pitching needs in this years draft by selecting 13 former college pitchers in this years draft followed by an international pitcher from Puerto Rico

By Thomas Murray

Long Beach v UCLA
Long Beach v UCLA / Katharine Lotze/GettyImages
Today the 2023, MLB Draft concluded and the Colorado Rockies had 21 picks this year. The Rockies made some statement moves on day 1 of this year's draft, as they drafted RHP Chase Dollander and LHP Sean Sullivan in the first round, both college pitchers who could find their way on the MLB Roster as soon as next year followed by utility Catcher, Shortstop and outfielder in Cole Carrigg from San Diego State University.

During Days two and three of the draft, the Rockies continued with their strategy from Day one and chose several college players. In fact, 20 out of 21 picks were college players. They also selected an international prospect from the International Baseball Academy of Puerto Rico, a right-handed pitcher named Yanzel Correa.

The Rockies have focused on their pitching needs in this year's draft by selecting 14 pitchers and seven position players. Personally, I'm thrilled with their choices. Pitching has been the team's weakest area, and a solid draft is the best way to address team needs in baseball.

While the Rockies are projected to miss the playoffs this year, the future is bright and these moves are signs they are headed in the right direction.

Blow is a list of all the players the Rockies selected broken down by their position.

Pick

Player

Position

School

9

Chase Dollander

RHP

Tennessee

46

Sean Sullivan

LHP

Wake Forest

65

Cole Carrigg

C/SS/OF

San Diego State University

77

Jack Mahoney

RHP

South Carolina

109

Isaiah Coupet

LHP

Ohio State

145

Kyle Karros

3B

UCLA

172

Cade Denton

RHP

Oral Roberts

202

Seth Halvorsen

RHP

Tennessee

232

Braylen Wimmer

SS

South Carolina

262

Ben McCabe

C

Central Florida

292

Jace Kaminska

RHP

Nebraska

322

Stu Flesland lll

LHP

Washington

352

Byson Hammer

LHP

Dallas Baptist

382

Caleb Hobson

OF

University of Tennessee Martin

412

Hunter Mann

RHP

Tennessee Tech

442

Darius Perry

C

UCLA

472

Austin Emener

LHP

East Tennesse State University

502

Aidan Longwell

1B

Kent State

532

Yanzel Correa

RHP

International Baseball Academy Puerto Rico

562

Kannon Handy

LHP

Colorado Mesa University

592

Troy Butler

RHP

Herkimer County Community College

