Recapping the Rockies day 1 MLB Draft selections
Before today, the Colorado Rockies had three draft picks: number 9, number 46, and compensation pick number 65.
The Rockies are in dire need of pitching and they did just that as they selected two pitchers in the first and second round, followed by a versatile position player at pick 65.
Recapping the day, here is everything you need to know about the latest additiions to the Colorado organization.
RHP, Chase Dollander, Tennessee
In the first round, the Rockies selected right-handed pitcher Chase Dollander who was a name that was on the many draft experts boards for the Rockies.
Dollander, is a junior from Tennessee and stands at 6'2" and weighs 200 pounds. After coming off a dominant year in 2021 where he held a perfect record of 10-0 with a 2.39 ERA and 108 strikeouts, Dollander was unable to replicate last season as he went 7-6 with a 4.75 ERA and struck out 120 batters.
Dollander may have had a rough season, but there's no denying his talent. With a fastball that consistently hits the high 90s and occasionally reaches 99 MPH, followed by a slider that scouts say is his best secondary pitch, he's a force to be reckoned with on the mound. He also has a curveball and changeup in his pitching arsenal. Despite his ERA and win-loss record taking a hit, Dollander's strikeouts have remained steady, indicating he'll continue to be a productive player as he enters the pro league. Some scouts have even gone as far as to say Dollander, "is one of the best pitchers they've seen in the last 15 years." and has been regarded as a generational talent and has been compared to Stephen Strasburg and Gerrit Cole. Dollander could very well be the Ace the Rockies have needed since Ubaldo Jimenez.
LHP, Sean Sullivan, Wake Forest
With pick number 46 in the second round, the Rockies selected LHP Sean Sullivan from Wake Forest. Sullivan was projected to be a solid second-round pick in this year's draft and the Rockies were able to take complete advantage of the opportunity.
Sullivan was part of one of the best pitching staff's in all of college baseball and joined the starting rotation once Teddy McGraw went out with a shoulder injury. He stands at 6'4" tall and weighs roughly 185 pounds. Like Dollander, Sullivan did not have an impressive win-loss record as he went 4-3. However, he had a dominant 2.87 ERA with 90 strikeouts in 59.2 innings pitched.
It is likely that Sullivan, will require a few years of development in the minor leagues before reaching the MLB level. Currently, he is only equipped with three pitches: a fastball averaging 88 MPH, along with a slider and changeup. In order to find his way in the big leagues, Sullivan may need to work on increasing his velocity and possibly consider adding a new type of pitch to his repertoire. Another major upside surrounding Sullivan is he is a high K/9 and BB/9 as he only walked 20 batters last season. Interestingly, Sullivan's pitching style bears some similarities to that of Josh Hader.
Catcher, Cole Carrigg , San Diego State University
With pick 65 in the MLB Draft, the Rockies drafted Catcher/Outfielder/Shortstop Cole Carrigg from San Diego State. Carrigg was ranked as the MLB's 47th overall prospect in this year's draft and the Rockies were able to get a high-value player at the end of the second round.
Carrigg might be an absolute steal for the Rockies as I mentioned they were able to get him in the later round of this year's draft. Since his freshman year, Carrigg was a starter for the Aztecs. Last year, Carrigg was regarded as one of the best hitters in the Cape Cod League as he hit .329, stole 15 bases, and had 47 hits, making himself a 2022 Cape Cod All-Star. Carrigg stands at 6'3" and weighs 200 pounds.
During the previous season, Carrigg received a selection as a 2023 First-Team All-Mountain West selection. He proved to be an impressive contact switch hitter for the Aztecs, maintaining an average of .313 with 47 hits, 27 RBI's, eight doubles, five triples, and 17 stolen bases. Carrigg possesses the versatility to play various positions, leaving it up to the Rockies to determine where he'll be most effective. With his impressive speed and strong arm, he could potentially take on the role of shortstop. Carrigg is widely considered an all-around athlete, which will undoubtedly work in his favor as he progresses towards the big leagues.