Reacting to Bleacher Reports recent Rockies wish list ahead of Spring Training
With Spring Training right around the corner, Bleacher Report takes a look at what should be on the wish list before the beginning of the 2024 season
By Tanner Vogt
No. 3 on the Wish List is to convince a starting pitcher to come to Coors
We have talked about it a few times this offseason, this starting rotation group is going to struggle. They are full of youngsters and hopeful bounce back candidates. The Rockies should have been in the market for a guy like Sean Manaea, especially considering it cost just two years and $28 million for arguably your number one or number two starter.
They added a few interesting arms this offseason in guys like Dakota Hudson and Cal Quantrill. With those two, veteran Kyle Freeland, and hoping to get some solid seasons out of promising youngsters Austin Gombert and Ryan Feltner, the Rockies' rotation is by no means complete.
They aren't going to be in the Blake Snell market, but it could inspire some confidence in this rotation to go after a few names we have talked about before. Guys like James Paxton or Mike Clevinger could give the Rockies a solid front of the rotation starter while giving this young group another experienced veteran presence. They could also target short-term guys that could be a starter or rotate in the bullpen. Veterans like Zach Davis, Alex Wood, or still relatively young lefty, Eric Lauer (who showed some promise in 2021 and 2022) could make a lot of sense for the Rockies.