Reacting to Bleacher Reports recent Rockies wish list ahead of Spring Training
With Spring Training right around the corner, Bleacher Report takes a look at what should be on the wish list before the beginning of the 2024 season
By Tanner Vogt
Bleacher Report just came out with an article as we move closer to spring training, "A wish-list for every MLB Team to improve before 2024 Spring Training". I don't think it will surprise anyone at what those positions are, but I wanted to touch on the order of them, as well as some of the names that Rockies fans could expect to be included in those conversations.
No. 1 on the Wish List is adding a Left-handed-hitting outfielder
This is a topic we have covered before, "3 left-handed outfielders the Rockies should target". The Rockies have a number of interesting young outfielders and a few of those emerged last year to show their potential. We saw Nolan Jones put up a 3.7 fWAR season, along with a 20-20 season and a 135 wRC+. We also saw Brenton Doyle put together one of the best defensive seasons in recent memory, earning a Gold Glove in centerfield.
A left-handed option for Bud Black could be a very valuable asset. They have quite a bit of right-handed options with Hunter Goodman, Kris Bryant, and Sean Bouchard. The idea of a high upside left-handed outfielder like Winker, Gallo, or Austin Meadows could make a lot of sense.
I think adding a left-handed outfielder should be a priority for the Rockies. It is a long season and adding some more depth to roam around the largest outfield in baseball is always a good thing. However, given their decent depth in the outfield, the next position should be priority number one.