Predicting the Colorado Rockies top 5 home run leaders of 2024
Today we take a look at 5 hitters who will look to take advantage of the friendly hitters park
By Tanner Vogt
The thin Colorado air, a hitter's dream! Everyone knows at this point that the ball flies a bit further at Coors Field than it does in every other stadium. It even hurts some guys track record because people discredit them for playing a majority of their career in Colorado. They have moved the fences back to create an extremely large outfield area with left field being nearly 350 feet away from home plate, while centerfield is a whopping 415 feet away. Still, this doesn't seem to faze some of the prolific power hitters in the game (just take a look at Giancarlo Stanton's 504 ft home run in 2016).
Looking at the Rockies lineup for 2024, no one really strikes you as a "prolific power-hitter", but they do have some guys that are really solid hitters. The middle of the order may not rival the "Murderers' Row" of the Yankees late 1920's lineup, or the 2023 Braves tying a single season record with 307 team home runs. The Rockies lineup could surprise you with a few guys that have some good pop and could take advantage of the effects of Coors Field. Let's countdown who the top five home run hitters in the Rockies lineup will be in 2024.