Kyle Freeland's 2023 season is officially over
After suffering an oblique injury last night, starting pitcher Kyle Freeland's 2023 season has come to an end.
Following an impressive 5-2 victory over the San Francisco Giants, today it was confirmed that seven-year veteran starting pitcher Kyle Freeland's 2023 season has come to an end due to an oblique injury.
Freeland has been placed on the Rockies 15 day injured list and RHP Noah Davis has been called up to take his place.
CBS Sports reported that Freeland noticed the pain in the second inning. He went on and allowed a run in the second but managed to get through the inning giving up only four hits, one walk, and one strikeout.
"It's the right move to get me out and get healthy through the rest of the season, and go into the offseason healthy."
The 2023 season has arguably been one of Freeland's worst year's since his arrival to the big leagues. This season, Freeland went 6-14 with a 5.03 ERA and struck out 94 batters.
In Sept. Freeland has been a much better pitcher with a 1-0 record and 3.60 ERA in three games.
While nothing has been confirmed, it does seem likely that Davis could take over Freeland's spot in the rotation. While in AAA, Davis pitched in 14 games with a 1-4 record, a 4.50 ERA with 45 strikeouts, and holding batters to an impressive .242 average.
Today, the Rockies are looking to continue playing spoiler during the month of Sept. and are in a position to nail a four-game sweep over division rival, the San Francisco Giants. Today's game will start at 1:10 P.M. MDT.