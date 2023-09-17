Rockies sweep doubleheader, top Giants for 5th straight win
Four Rockies recorded multiple hits and Kris Bryant drove in two runs as the Colorado Rockies topped the San Francisco Giants Saturday evening, 5-2, for their 5th straight win.
After taking the morning game in the split doubleheader, the Rockies looked to continue their role as playoff spoiler. They got off to a quick start in game two, with two runs in the first thanks to to a Kris Bryant RBI double and Elehuris Montero RBI single. Montero, who is slashing .375/.425/.611 since August 14. extended his hot hand with a hit in nine of his last 10 games.
Ezequial Tovar added an RBI, bringing this total for the day to five, becoming only the 2nd player in franchise history to tally at least five hits and five RBI across a doubleheader.
Kyle Freeland pitched a strong three innings before leaving the game with a strained oblique that will likely sideline him for the rest of the year. Four relievers combined to finish out the final six innings, with Tyler Kinley coming in to close out the 9th. Kinley gave up two straight singles, threw a wild pitch, and offered up a walk before eventually getting Blake Sabol to pop out with the bases loaded to end the game.
With their 3rd straight loss to the last place Rockies, the Giants dropped 2.5 games back of the Cincinnati Reds for the 3rd and final National League wild card slot. They look to rebound Sunday afternoon while the Rockies hope to extend their winning streak. Sean Manaea (5-6, 4.80 ERA) is set to go for San Francisco and will face off against Chris Flexen (1-7, 7.22 ERA) for the Rockies.
Game notes: In attendance Saturday night were Ellis Burks, Dante Bichette, Vinny Castilla, Larry Walker, and a host of other former Rockies as the organization hosted a Blake Street Bombers night in continued celebration of the 30th anniversary of the club.