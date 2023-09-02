How former Colorado Rockies are doing on new teams post MLB Trade Deadline
A month after the MLB Trade Deadline, it's time to check in on how some former Rockies are doing with their new teams.
4. Brad Hand
Like his former teammate Pierce Johnson who I mentioned earlier, Brad Hand would end up being traded to the Atlanta Braves as well on a separate transaction.
During his time in Colorado, Hand was a below average reliever for the Rockies despite coming off a year where he was a key piece in the Philadelphia Phillies bullpen that made it to the 2022 World Series.
Unlike Johnson, Hand's pitching has only declined since his arrival in Atlanta. So far, he has appeared in nine games and nine innings for the Braves. Over this time, he has a 6.00 ERA and has a 10.0 WHIP. Hand has managed to strike out seven batters while on the Braves but remains struggling with runners on base.
In exchange for Hand, the Rockies received LHP Alec Barger. Barger has struggled so far in his time with the Hartford Yard Goats. He has pitched in eight games so far and has an ERA of 6.75 and nine strukeouts. It is worth noting that hitters do have an average of .229 against Barger so far.