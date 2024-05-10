How are members of the 2023 Rockies doing on their new teams?
By Ian Slate
Two Guys in the Mexican League
Yonathan Daza
What in the world happened to Yonathan Daza? Daza got off to a great start to his career as a contact bat, hitting .282 in his first full season in 2021 and .301 in 2022. Add in his good speed, Daza was a threat at the top of the Rockies lineup for two years. After getting off to a .270 start with a concerningly low walk rate in 2023, Daza was DFA’d and sent down after going unclaimed. A shoulder injury would ultimately end his season in July, marking the end of his Rockies tenure. Daza wasn’t picked up by a big-league club in the offseason, and ultimately signed with Tecos De Los Dos Laredos of the Mexican League, where he is off to a hot start hitting.296 with 11 RBI through his first 21 games. While batting average is much less popular in today’s game, I still think there could be a place for a guy like Yonathan Daza in Major League Baseball, but his short career looks like it might have come to an abrupt end. His career stats are a .281 AVG, 4 HR, and 237 hits across parts of four major league seasons.
Harold Castro
Another guy who ended up in the Mexican League after going unsigned. The long-time utility man landed in Colorado for the 2023 season and hit .252 in 99 games while playing every position for the Rockies except catcher and first base. Castro was the ultimate super utility piece, playing every position except catcher throughout his career. Castro ended up signing with Toros de Tijuana of the Mexican League in March and is hitting .315 through 15 games with the club.
One Guy in a Celebrity Relationship
Cole Tucker
Cole Tucker has bounced around to quite a few teams and organizations in his career while covering a variety of positions. Tucker was 4-8 for an average of .500 in his short stint with the Rox last season. He was signed by the Mariners and later granted his release after he was unable to make the big club out of spring training and later signed with the Angels on a minor league deal. The 27-year-old has played all over the infield and outfield in his career and could be a valuable bench piece for a team in need of a super-utility guy. Tucker got off to a hot start in Triple-A, hitting .313 and earning himself a call up to the big league club at the end of April. Since leaving the Rockies, Tucker got married to actress Vanessa Hudgens in December, so I have a feeling he’s doing alright.
Call to Action
Are you a fan of the Rockies? Do you love talking about all things Rockies? Do you want to write about the Rockies on your own schedule with the potential to earn some extra cash? Go tohttps://openings.fansided.comand look for the Rox Pile site and apply to join our staff.