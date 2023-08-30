Former Rockies outfielder shines tonight after being placed on waiver wire
Former Rockies' outfielder has his best game of the year after being traded last month.
Earlier today, the Los Angeles Angels broke the internet after announcing they were waiving five veteran players, three of whom they traded for right before the trade deadline. At the beginning of the month, the Angels went from going on a shopping spree to hosting a garage sale in a month's span.
The Rockies were members of the Angels shopping spree last month as they traded Randal Grichuk and C.J. Cron to the Angels.
While it's still too early to say, it appears the Rockies might be the winners from this trade. Over the last month, the Angels have had unproductivity from Cron and Grichuk. It appears that Cron's back spasm's have appeared to follow him to Los Angeles as he has not been in the lineup since Aug. 15. While Grichuk has gone on to be apart of the team's everyday lineup as the starting left fielder.
During this time, Grichuk's play has declined with the Angels. Grichuk who was slashing .308/.365/.496 with the Rockies, is now slashing .162/.212/.351 in Los Angeles. He has also only produced four home runs, eight RBI's, four doubles, and one triple.
However, after the news came out today, Grichuk had his best game yet in a 12-7 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies going 3-4 including one home run, one double and four runs scored.
Grichuk's performance today for the Angels may have been an audition for another team, potentially making it his last game with the Angels.
Grichuk played for the Rockies for two years after being traded from the Toronto Blue Jays in 2022.