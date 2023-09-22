Cubs shutout Rockies 6-0; Colorado three losses away from 100 on the year
Jameson Taillon pitched six 4-hit shutout innings and Seiya Suzuki and Jared Young added home runs as the Cubs shutout the Rockies 5-0 on Friday afternoon in Wrigley.
Jameson Taillon pitched six 4-hit shutout innings while Seiya Suzuki and Jared Young added home runs as the Cubs blanked the Rockies 5-0 on Friday afternoon in Wrigley Field.
The Rockies' offense was no match for Jameson Taillon's (8-10, 5.05 ERA) excellent performance during Friday's matinee in Chicago. Taillon scattered four hits over six innings and held the Rockies scoreless. Relievers Drew Smyly and Hayden Wesneski finished off the Rockies, holding them to two hits over the final three innings.
Suzuki's home run in the fifth inning was his 20th of the season as RHP Noah Davis moved to 0-3 on the year after allowing three earned runs on four hits through five innings pitched. In the sixth inning, Young blasted one for 231 feet in the 6th inning off of reliever Gavin Hollowell.
Colorado's lone bright spot came from right fielder Nolan Jones who had yet another outfield assist on a Suzuki single when he threw Ian Happ out at home by a huge margin. This was Jones' 17th outfield assist on the season, tying Dante Bichette (1999) for most in a single season in club history.
Colorado's 5th loss in a row brings them to 56-97 and ever closer to 100 losses on the season. They face the Cubs in the 2nd game of the series on Saturday afternoon at 12:20 PM MT. Colorado's Chris Flexen (1-8, 7.19 ERA) is scheduled to face off against Jordan Wicks (3-1, 2.67 ERA) as the Rockies look to end their slide and the Cubs attempt to keep their playoff hopes alive.
Game notes: Cubs fans greeted Kris Bryant with a nice standing ovation during his first at bat. This was Bryant's first time suiting up in a Rockies' uniform back at Wrigley Field.