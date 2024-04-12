Colorado Rockies probable pitchers & starting lineups vs. Toronto Blue Jays, April 12
The Rockies kick off their tough road trip against the Toronto Blue Jays. We have all the probable starters, lineups and how to watch the game right here.
By Tanner Vogt
Fresh off yet another series loss to the Diamondbacks, the Rockies will head to Canada to face off against the Toronto Blue Jays. The Rockies are 3-10 on the year, but in a few of those games have shown some serious fight, giving a glimmer of hope to fans this year. The Rockies will have their hands full this series against a very talented, though disappointing so far, Blue Jays team that is certainly going to be in the playoff race.
Probable Starting Pitchers
- Ryan Feltner (0-1, 3.27 ERA) will take the mound for the Rockies after a career day that saw him strike out 10 batters over six innings last Saturday against the Tampa Bay Rays. He had everything working for him that day and the velocity looked really good. His fastball has generated a whopping 38.2% whiff rate with a changeup that is at 46.2%. He relies on a slider 42.7% of the time and it is really good; opponents are hitting just .167 against it. Feltner has looked really good and hopefully could be looking at a potential break out year. Like the Rays, Feltner will face another solid lineup and will need to be on his A-game to lead the Rockies to a win in game one of the series.
- The Blue Jays will counter with a potential Cy Young candidate in, Kevin Gausman (0-1, 9.53 ERA). Gausman has really struggled this year throwing a combined 5.2 innings in two starts, with a 9.53 ERA and just six strikeouts. The Colorado native got roughed up pretty bad in his last start, getting through just 1.1 innings, giving up five runs with no strikeouts. When you look at the back of Gausman's baseball card, however, you know that on any day, he could spin a complete game shutout with double digit strikeouts; he is that good. The Rockies will need to put together one of their better games if they want to try and win game one, hope fully on their way to their first series win of the season.
Colorado Rockies starting lineup, April 12
- Ezequiel Tovar SS
- Ryan McMahon 3B
- Kris Bryant DH
- Elias Diaz C
- Nolan Jones LF
- Elehuris Montero 1B
- Brendan Rodgers 2B
- Michael Toglia RF
- Brenton Doyle CF
Toronto Blue Jays startling lineup, April 12
- George Springer RF
- Vladimir Guerrero Jr. 1B
- Bo Bichette SS
- Justin Turner DH
- Cavan Biggio 2B
- Alejandro Kirk C
- Dalton Varsho LF
- Isaiah Kiner-Falefa 3B
- Kevin Kiermaier CF
What channel is the Colorado Rockies game on tonight?
- Game Time: 5:07 PM MT
- DirecTV: Channel 683
- Xfinity/Comcast: Channel 1262
- Spectrum: Channel 130 or 145 (Most of Colorado and Wyoming)
- Channel 305 or 445 (Gunnison and Telluride)
- Lincoln, Nebraska: Channel 435 or 445
- Sportsnet and the SN App will have the Blue Jays broadcast.
How do I stream the Colorado Rockies game tonight?
- Rockies.TV
- MLB.tv (subscription required)
- Fubo (subscription required)
